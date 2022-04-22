Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,099 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,988,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

