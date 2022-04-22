Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 44,934 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,934 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 522,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 207,596 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,988,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.