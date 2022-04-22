Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

