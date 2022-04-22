Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,177 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

RJF opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

