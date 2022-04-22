Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.