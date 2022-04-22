STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,143,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $247.91 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

