Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,095 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $783,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.