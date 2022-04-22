Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $325,000 Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 263,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

