Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,600 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $108.29 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $107.27 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.