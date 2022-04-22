Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 4,924 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sabre worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $76,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,219,000 after purchasing an additional 348,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.