Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

