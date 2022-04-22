Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN opened at $40.76 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $860.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hawkins Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.