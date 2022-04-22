Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

