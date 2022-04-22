8,300 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

