Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $313,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after acquiring an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

