Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Camden National were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.55 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

