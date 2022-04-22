Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 16,331 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 574.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.