13,700 Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Denny’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 113.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

