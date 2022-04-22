Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,800 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

