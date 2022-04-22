Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $224,000 Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

