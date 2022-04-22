Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

