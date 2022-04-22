Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $223,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

HAE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

