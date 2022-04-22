Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $311,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $18.32 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

