Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

