Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 28,352 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $438.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.99 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

