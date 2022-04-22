4,000 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $9,841,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $6,389,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

