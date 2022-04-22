Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

