IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,285,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Shares of IEX opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

