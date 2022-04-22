Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $321,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.71. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.