Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.