ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 667,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

