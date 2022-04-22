Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $236,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OBNK stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.