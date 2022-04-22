Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $236,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.
Origin Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
