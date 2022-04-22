Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

