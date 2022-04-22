Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

CE stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

