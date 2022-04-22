Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of PROG worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

