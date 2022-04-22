Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after buying an additional 419,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,230,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 303,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $4,837,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.