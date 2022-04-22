Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $177.78 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

