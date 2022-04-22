Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

