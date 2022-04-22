Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

