Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ventas by 508.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 428.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

