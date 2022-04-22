Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $165.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

