Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after acquiring an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.