Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

