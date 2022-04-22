Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

