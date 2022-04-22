Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

