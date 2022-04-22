Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after buying an additional 351,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.