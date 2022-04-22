Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $78.24.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

