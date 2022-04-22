Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 95,700 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.42 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.