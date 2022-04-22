KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

IRDM stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.