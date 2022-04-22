Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.